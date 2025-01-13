Jakob Poeltl records 5,000th career point

Welcome to the 5,000 point club Jakob Poeltl.

On a bucket at the rim with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter in the Toronto Raptors matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Poeltl recorded his 5,000th career point, becoming the 18th player to reach this mark in Raptors history.

The 29-year-old is in his ninth season in the NBA and is currently having a career year. The Vienna, Austria native is averaging career highs in points (14.9), rebounds (10.5), and steals (1.3) while adding 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Throughout his entire second sit in Toronto, Poeltl is averaging 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks across 110 games.

Poeltl was originally drafted by the Raptors back in 2016 with the ninth overall pick, playing 136 games and averaging 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks before being traded away as part of the return in the Kawhi Leonard package after his second season.