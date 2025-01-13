Quick Reaction: Warriors 101, Raptors 104

B- R. Barrett 26 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-14 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 6 +/- It was a tough go for RJ right off the bat, getting two early fouls which put him out for the first half. RJ has been having a rough time on the offensive end since coming back, it seems at points that he’s just forcing some shots up to try and get something going, he’s just got to sit back and let the game come to him.

A S. Barnes 40 MIN, 23 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 9-21 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-6 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 12 +/- Scottie had a fantastic first half, playing from the mid-post, making the right reads, hitting fadeaway and being aggressive overall. He did slow down going into the second half, but still kept his energy up on the defensive end even when his offence wasn’t falling like in the first half.

B+ J. Poeltl 35 MIN, 13 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 14 +/- Jakob did his job and did it well, flowing in the PnR and scoring when he needed to. Putting himself into position for the rebounds, and playing stellar paint defence to help keep the warriors at bay when making the come back.

B- G. Dick 23 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -10 +/- Gradey was struggling to get some of his shots to fall tonight, but what’s important is made sure to keep getting open and taking those shots with confidence. Gradey has been developing nicely this season, and his ability to get open off ball and hit the back door cuts has been great.

B- D. Mitchell 27 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- I want to go in on Davion playing 27 minutes and not scoring, which is something to be talked about. However, he played incredible defense on Curry today. He was helping draw fouls, force tough shots, and even forced some clutch turnovers from Curry. On the other hand, you still have to find a way to get something going on the offensive end, and it just wasn’t his night tonight.

B O. Agbaji 25 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Solid game from Ochai tonight, playing his role and getting to the perfect spots whenever the team needed him. From running the fast break, and grabbing loose rebounds, to getting open in the corner, he was there when the team needed him.

C B. Brown 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- I have the same thoughts on Bruce as I do for Davion, while he did do his thing on defence, the offence was just lacking. He’s got to be a little more aggressive or find a way to get himself open.

B+ J. Shead 18 MIN, 9 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Jamal Shead showing off tonight he’s more than just a playmaker with his ability to stretch the floor. Hitting clutch back-to-back threes to help keep the team in the game. Sheads constant energy helps spark life into this team at points.

C K. Olynyk 10 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -10 +/- Not too much to nitpick from Kelly tonight, came in and let Jakob get his rest. He kept his energy high when in the game, putting himself in position for the rebounds and such.

A+ C. Boucher 22 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 7-9 FG, 3-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- HES HIM. MVP. CROWN HIM. Boucher checked into this game and immediately changed the tides, putting the ball on the floor and taking it right to the rim for a huge dunk. Then hitting clutch three after clutch three. I don’t know if it’s just to get his trade value up, but we need more of this Boucher, fantastic game.