Chris Boucher’s fourth-quarter explosion helps snap Raptors five-game skid

For only the second time in their last 18 games, the Toronto Raptors have won a basketball game after defeating the Golden State Warriors 104-101 at Scotiabank Arena Monday night.

With the win, it marked Toronto’s fifth clutch win of the year, an area they have particularly struggled in (5-14). With the loss, it marked Golden State’s 17th dropped game out of their last 24 after starting the season 12-3.

The short-handed Warriors, who were without Draymond Green (illness), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), and former Raptor 905er Gary Payton II (calf), got out to an early 15-10 lead, resulting in a Darko Rajakovic timeout. The Raptors responded, turning up their defensive intensity and winning the rest of the quarter 18-11 to lead 28-26 after one.

The defensive play would remain high for the Raptors throughout the second frame, extending their lead to eight midway through the quarter and holding the Warriors to 34 percent from the field by the break.

A big 12-0 run by Golden State in response would allow the Warriors to battle back, as Toronto would once again have a two-point lead at the end of a quarter, leading 52-50 at halftime.

The third quarter was back-and-forth, with the Warriors winning the quarter by five to give them the 78-75 lead heading into the final frame.

What a fourth quarter it was for Chris Boucher and the Toronto Raptors to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Montreal, Quebec raised, recently turned 32-year-old would go insane, scoring the first eight points for the Raps in the frame, finishing with a whopping 17 to go along with five rebounds, three offensive rebounds, and one assist in the fourth quarter alone. Boucher also could not miss, going 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from distance, missing his first shot of the frame with eight seconds remaining in the game.

Boucher did everything from hit 3’s, to put-back dunks, and played his usual brand of high-intensity and effort basketball. Over his last four games, he’s averaging 16.3 points on an absurd 95.9 true shooting percentage.

Chris Boucher's last 4 games:

10 PTS in 4 MIN in New York

23 PTS on 5/8 3FG in Cleveland

14 PTS on 4/5 3FG in Detroit

18 PTS on 7/9 FG tonight at home.



He's averaging 16.3 points on 95.9 TS% in his last 4. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) January 14, 2025

While Boucher finished the job, Scottie Barnes was the one who got them there.

Finishing with a team-high 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks, Barnes stuffed the stat sheet while doing everything. The 23-year-old played with aggression, physicality, and continued to show off his mid-range/paint feel and touch.

Barnes made smart reads out of the pick-and-roll, got downhill, and drained what is becoming his signature turnaround mid-range fade all night. At half-time, Barnes had a team-high 14 points, a team-high eight rebounds, and a team-high three assists.

With 50 family and friends in the stands, Andrew Wiggins had a good game despite the loss. Now 0-5 all-time in Toronto, the Vaughan, Ontario native put up 20 points to go along with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. The 29-year-old used his physicality and athleticism to his benefit all night while cashing in four times from downtown.

While the Raptors made it tough for Steph Curry during points, he always finds a way to get his shot off. The biggest Raptors killer, Curry averaged 29.3 points per game (the most by anybody against the Raptors) and 51.4 percent from the field against the Raptors in his career, holding a 19-4 record (best by any player against the Raptors) and 8-1 record in Toronto specificially.

It was more of the same tonight.

The two-time MVP put up 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists while cashing in four times from deep hitting off-the-catch and off-the-dribble.

Also of note, Jakob Poeltl recorded his 5,000th career point in the third quarter, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double.

Up next for the Dinos will be the defending champions, Boston Celtics, as the pair of teams matchup for the third time this season. Toronto will search for their first win against the C’s this year, with Boston winning the previous two 126-123 in overtime and 125-71 two weeks ago on a New Year’s Eve matinee.

Other notable performances:

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Gradey Dick 12 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

Ochai Agbaji 12 points, three rebounds, and two blocks.

Golden State Warriors

Kyle Anderson 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Dennis Schroder 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Kevon Looney 10 points, nine rebounds, and one assist.