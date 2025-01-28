Toronto Raptors sign Orlando Robinson to second 10-day contract

Robinson is sticking around for at least a little longer

The Toronto Raptors have announced the signing of Orlando Robinson to a second 10-day contract.

After signing his first 10-day deal back on Jan. 18, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound centre has appeared in three games for the Dinos. While the numbers don’t jump off the page, as Robinson is only averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks, the impact has been there, particularly protecting the rim.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native’s best game thus far came in a victory Jan.25 in Atlanta against the Hawks, where the newest Raptors put up four points, six rebounds, and two blocks across 21 minutes in the win.

Across Robinson’s 79-game career with the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Raptors, the big man is averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.

Robinson initially signed in Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2022 following three seasons at Fresno State University (2019-2022). In his final and junior season, Robinson became just the second player in NCAA history to record at least 700 points, 300 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single season, earning All-Mountain West First Team honours for his efforts.

The former Bulldog’s second 10-day will expire on Feb. 6, the NBA’s trade deadline. Should the Raptors want the centre back for even longer, he will then have to be signed to a standard or 2-way contract.