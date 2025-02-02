Gameday: Clippers @ Raptors, February 2

The Toronto Raptors will roll into February to take on some familiar faces and the Los Angeles Clippers at Scotiabank Arena in an early Sunday afternoon matinee.

It will be the second and final time these two out-of-conference foes will take on one another this season after the Clips held onto a 105-103 victory back in early November at Intuit Dome.

However, this matchup will be north of the border, and returning are some former Raptors in Kawhi Leonard — who didn’t play in the previous matchup — and Norman Powell, who led the Clippers in scoring the last time around.

Raptors Outlook: 15-33 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.1 (23rd) | Def rating: 115.4 (25th) | Net rating: -5.3 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Chicago L 122-106

@ Washington W 106-82

vs New Orleans W 113-104

@ Atlanta W 117-94

@ Atlanta W 122-119

In the second game of their four-game homestand, Toronto comes into this one having their NBA-leading five-game win streak snapped on Friday.

Returning in that contest was guard Immanuel Quickley, who only played in his 10th game this season. Despite the loss, the 25-year-old was effective on a minutes restriction. The guard finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block while going 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-5 from distance.

Before the loss on Friday, the Dinos were rolling, having won seven out of their last eight games, boasting the association’s best defence throughout that span. It was a far cry from the previous 17 games, where Toronto went 1-16 and had the worst defensive rating in the NBA across that stretch (121.3).

Clippers Outlook: 28-20 | 6th in Western Conference | Off rating: 111.2 (20th) | Def rating: 107.6 (2nd) | Net rating: 3.6 (8th)

Clippers Previous Results

@ Charlotte W 112-104

@ San Antonio W 128-116

@ Phoenix L 111-109

vs Milwaukee W 127-117

vs Washington W 110-93

Just like the Raptors, the Clippers have been playing some of their best ball lately, also thanks to some stellar defence. L.A. has won eight of their last 11 games and four of their last five while posting the second-best defensive rating in the NBA (107.6).

Offensively, it’s been the Norman Powell show as the former Raptor has made an all-star case this year, leading the Clips in scoring. The 31-year-old is having a career year averaging 24.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals. Powell has led the team in scoring in the last two contests and scored a game-high 24 baskets when these two last duelled.

This game will also potentially mark the fourth time Kawhi Leonard will play in Toronto since famously leaving the team following the Raptors’ lone championship win. In the three games prior, the 33-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 stocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point territory.

This season, like Quickley, Leonard has battled injuries and has only played 10 games. The two-time NBA champ is averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from distance.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Los Angeles Clippers

PG: James Harden

SG: Norman Powell

SF: Derrick Jones Jr.

PF: Kawhi Leonard

C: Ivica Zubac

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Clippers

Drew Eubanks (Trade) – Questionable

Patty Milles (Trade) – Questionable

Nicolas Batum (Illness) – Questionable

Kris Dunn (Knee) – Out

Cam Christie (Ankle) – Out

Raptors

Jamal Shead (Illness) – Questionable

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Los Angeles Clippers -6.5 (-110) -260 O 221 (-110) Toronto Raptors +6.5 (-110) +215 U 221 (-110)

*Odds as of Feb. 2, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway