Quick Reaction: Clippers 108, Raptors 115

A+ R. Barrett 33 MIN, 20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 9-21 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 6 +/- Great game from RJ today, he was everywhere on the court. When his shot wasn’t falling he looked for the open man, made the right play, and kept it pushing. His effort on defence was great as well, hustling for some of his blocks and making sure to put himself in the right position for rebounds. There’s not too much to nitpick with his game today.

A S. Barnes 34 MIN, 15 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 2-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- Scottie had a rather “quiet”, but efficient game. It seems like Scottie is still finding his groove on how to fit IQ back into the starting lineup so his assists are going down a little, but he did take control down the stretch and that’s where it’s most important. That gradey lob was a thing of beauty!

B+ J. Poeltl 31 MIN, 10 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 11 +/- Overall, it was a solid game for the big man, he got to his spots when needed and battled down low. Jakob continues to prove why he’s amazing defensively with four blocks and giving Zubac some difficulty. His energy is just incredible, hustling for the loose balls, which makes the world of difference.

A G. Dick 33 MIN, 18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 7-9 FG, 2-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- GRADEY MY BOY, every time he pops off like this makes me smile. Clutch buckets in the fourth to keep the Clippers at bay, as well as making the right play. He’s just exuding confidence, finding his spot, moving without the ball, and knocking down the buckets when he’s open.

B I. Quickley 17 MIN, 11 PTS, 0 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Quickley is on a minutes restriction and did not return in the third quarter, so I don’t want to criticize his game too much. But in the minutes he did have he played solid offensively, making the right pass and being aggressive / scoring when needed. He seems to just be easing his way back into the game, so hopefully, when we see him fully healthy, he plays like the IQ we know he can be.

A+ O. Agbaji 20 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-5 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- Great production from Ochai, shooting 100% from the field with 3 blocks. You generally can’t ask for much more from him, getting to his spot, knocking down the shots and matching that energy on the other side of the floor as well.

C- B. Brown 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Rough game for Bruce offensively, he did try to find to other ways to impact the game without scoring, but with him playing 18 minutes he should be playing better than he did tonight, two points without free throws is not great.

D+ K. Olynyk 17 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Kelly did have some hustle plays tonight but for being one of the backup bigs on the team, only one rebound just isn’t acceptable. He’s got to look to put himself in the right position for the boards and fight for it. There also were some plays where he was just late to close out, and it led to easy buckets.

B- J. Walter 21 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-11 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Loved the energy from Walter today, running back on the fast break, crashing the glass, and not being afraid to take his shot. He didn’t shoot the best today, but I’m not going to hold that against the rook. I’m just happy he’s taking those shots with confidence and not shying away from it. His defence was solid as well, keeping the energy up, playing high on-ball pressure, and not giving up on the play.

B+ C. Boucher 16 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Glad to see Boucher back after not playing the last game, he came right into the game with energy and ready to work. He had some lapses in judgment but overall, he scored nine points in 16 minutes with two threes and a block. You can’t complain, if this is Boucher’s last week as a Raptor, it’s looking up.