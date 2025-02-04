Jakob Poeltl ruled out with hip pointer against New York Knicks

After playing the entire first half of Tuesday night’s game at Scotiabank Arena against the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out for the second half of the contest with a hip pointer.

The 29-year-old Austrian played 15 minutes across the first half, finishing with five points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while being a -8.

The Dinos got beaten down low before the break, with Karl-Anthony Towns doing whatever he wanted. The 29-year-old would finish the half with 20 points and a commanding 15 rebounds, tying the record for most first-half rebounds against the Raptors ever.

The Knicks would end the half on a 12-0 run, taking a 17-point lead heading into the break, after the Dinos only scored 17 points in the entire second quarter (Raps didn’t score in the last 3:38). Toronto would finish -21 in the second, were out-rebounded 20-4 in the frame, and were down 18-0 on second-chance points to New York.

Mississauga, Ont. native RJ Barrett was already ruled out pre-game with a concussion, as Ja’Kobe Walter slid into the starting lineup for his eighth career start while Canadian Kelly Olynyk gets the start in place of Poeltl in the second half.