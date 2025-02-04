Raptors’ RJ Barrett OUT vs. Knicks due to concussion protocol

The Maple Mamba won't get to take on his former team on Tuesday.

Toronto will be at least one man down for the first leg of its home back-to-back to start the week.

Raptors swingman RJ Barrett has been ruled out by the team on Tuesday against his former New York Knicks as he’s in concussion protocol.

The injury appears to have occurred in the final minutes of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers as the 24-year-old took a hard spill late in the fourth quarter and seemed to have hit his head.

Barrett was immediately evaluated on the bench after the fall but did not exit the ball game.

Tuesday’s absence will be just the eighth game the Mississauga, Ont. native has missed all year. He was out for the team’s first three games of the year due to a shoulder injury but has since been a model of consistency for Toronto aside from a short illness-laden stint that caused him to miss three games.

Per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy, the Raptors explained that following Barrett’s in-game assessment, team doctors checked on him post-game and again on Monday for practice with no abnormal results. The guard didn’t report symptoms until Monday night.

In his 41 appearances for the Raptors this season, Barrett is averaging 21.6 points with career-high marks of 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. The former third-overall pick in 2019 leads the team in scoring, is tied second for assists and is third in rebounding.

Toronto will have to hope missing Barrett won’t put an end to their strong play of late, 8-2 through its last 10 for the first time under sophomore head coach Darko Rajakovic. The about-face following a stretch where the team lost 16 of 17 has largely been due to a makeover on the defensive end. Through the 10-game span, Toronto boasts the league’s No. 1 defensive rating as it’s rattled off win after win. While Barrett by no means has been a catalyst for that glow-up, he’s done his part and has appeared more engaged on that end.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will also be without their leading bench scorer Chris Boucher. The Montreal native is out due to an illness. Bruce Brown who was questionable due to a facial contusion entering the day, will be available. And it appears rookie Jamal Shead will be making his return from a two-game absence as he’s no longer on the injury report with illness. Two-ways Ulrich Chomche and A.J. Lawson have both been ruled out, they’ll be with the East-leading Raptors 905 (Toronto’s G League affiliate) for the day who are visiting the Indiana Mad Ants.

Barrett won’t be the only one missing out on the reunion as Knicks’ OG Anunoby won’t be on the court in Toronto as he’s unavailable due to a right foot sprain. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are probable for New York’s second leg of a back-to-back, despite both battling knee soreness, and so is Mikal Bridges with ankle soreness.

The Knicks enter the matchup after a come-from-behind win vs. the Houston Rockets at MSG on Monday fuelled by Jalen Brunson’s 42 points. Tip-off between the Atlantic Division rivals is set for 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.