Toronto Raptors sign Jared Rhoden to 10-day contract

The Toronto Raptors announced that they have signed Jared Rhoden to a 10-day contract.

The 25-year-old has averaged 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in the 18 games he’s played with the Raptors 905 this season. Rhoden is also shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard initially joined the Raptors back in training camp on an Exhibit-10 deal before being waived with the intention of joining the 905. Plans changed, however, when Rhoden was claimed and then signed to a two-way contract by the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in four games for the club and two for their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

Prior to this season, Rhoden has also been a member of the Detroit Pistons, also on a two-way contract. The native of Baldwin, New York, holds NBA career averages of 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists across 35 games with the Pistons (31 games) and Hornets.

Rhoden played four collegiate seasons at Seton Hall University, averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals his senior season (2021-2022) en route to being named to the All-Big East first team.

Rhoden has shown with the 905 that he can do a multitude of things, playing on or off the ball, defending the opposing team’s primary option, and rebounding. He’s even shown the ability to bring up the ball and play point guard, something he’s done with the 905.