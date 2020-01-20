Quick Reaction: Raptors 122, Hawks 117

B P. Siakam 29 MIN, 18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-13 FG, 0-4 3FG, 6-7 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- Siakam was active on defense with one steal and one block, jumping in passing lanes like we are used to seeing him do. Even though his three-point shot wasn’t falling he was able to get to the basket with some nasty spin-moves and could have been even more aggressive.

C- O. Anunoby 21 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- This was one of those games where Anunoby was invisible for large stretches. He has just six field-goal attempts for four points while getting zero steals and zero blocks on the other end.

B+ M. Gasol 23 MIN, 14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-6 3FG, 4-7 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- The Hawks made Gasol play at the perimeter instead of under the basket as he prefers, which meant he couldn’t have the type of defensive impact we are used to seeing from him. Still, Gasol played well and should have replaced Ibaka before the Hawks caught up.

B- K. Lowry 29 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3-11 FG, 0-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 12 +/- Lowry’s shot wasn’t falling in this one but he dished out seven assists and was a +12 on the night, the best +/- of any starter. He only got to the free-throw line four times and should have been more aggressive attacking Trae Young.

A- F. VanVleet 26 MIN, 20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 4-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 11-14 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Steady Freddy… The Raptors probably don’t win this one without VanVleet, who guarded Young for large stretches and was super, ultra, insanely aggressive attacking the rim throughout. He was probably too aggressive, having several of his layup attempts blocked, but he got to the free-throw line fourteen times. Nuff said.

A N. Powell 25 MIN, 27 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 7-14 FG, 6-9 3FG, 7-7 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 10 +/- Powell was invisible in the first half of this one before exploding for 27 points in just 25 minutes. He was the Raptors only reliable shot-maker in the second-half and the only reason they pulled away in the fourth quarter. Powell is one of the most reliable Raptors on a night-to-night basis, which is nuts.

C- S. Ibaka 24 MIN, 8 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- Ibaka’s foot-speed makes him a good matchup for the Hawks, but his shot wasn’t falling and he didn’t make enough of an impact defensively to justify playing so deep into the fourth quarter.

B+ P. McCaw 23 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- I know how hard people have been on McCaw but I actually thought he was pretty good in this one. He is clearly not an aggressive player and prefers to facilitate, but he had three steals and four assists in this one and didn’t make many mistakes.

B R. Hollis-Jefferson 20 MIN, 7 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Rondae was everywhere in this one, for better or worse. He picked up five fouls in just 20 minutes but was active on the boards with a team-high 11 rebounds.

B+ T. Davis 19 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Davis made some big shots in the third and fourth quarter to help the Raptors pull away and is a really aggressive shooter whenever he has a sliver of room. Still, he continues to make mistakes defensively.