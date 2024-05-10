Report: The WNBA is coming to Toronto

The W! Toronto! Incredible!

The news was first broken by Shireen Ahmed of CBC Sports (CBC!). After a long period of will-they-won’t-they, we now know that they, in fact, will. The WNBA is coming to Toronto.

The team will be owned by Kilmer Sports, headed by Larry Tanenbaum. Games will begin in 2026 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Teresa Resch, former vice president of basketball operations of the Raptors, is also going to be part of the basketball operations, according to Ahmed.

We don’t know what the team will be called or who will be on it, of course. But Raptors Republic will be covering it closely. Get ready for WNBA games and coverage in Toronto!