Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, Spurs 106

A+ P. Siakam 37 MIN, 35 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 12-23 FG, 5-11 3FG, 6-9 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 15 +/- An absolutely unconscious opening to the game. New record for most points in a quarter, a lethal 3-point shot, and some stunning individual defense down the stretch.

B O. Anunoby 24 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- A nice return and an average game. We’ve seen him completely invisible in recent contests, so a reliable corner option, baseline attacker, and All-NBA defense was a welcome return to the lineup.

A- M. Gasol 36 MIN, 8 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-6 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- All of his points came in a personal 8-0 run that was huge for the Raptors and allowed them to climb back into a game it looked like they had fallen out of. Great job limiting Aldridge.

B+ K. Lowry 37 MIN, 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-14 FG, 1-7 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- That steal (or whatever it was) on Murray at the end of the game was peak Lowry. He had a good nose for the rim in this game, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. A ho-hum performance in a ho-hum game.

B F. VanVleet 40 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 4-15 FG, 3-10 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- His early synergy with Siakam was a sight to see. The way they bounced off of eachother was so much fun. Truly, a middling game outside of that, but the Raptors won so all is well.

B N. Powell 23 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- The first game where he wasn’t “Super-Norm”. A tough shooting night, and not a great deal of defensive hustle, but in this game that was understandable.

A+ S. Ibaka 22 MIN, 12 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6-12 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- He was really great in this one. Poeltl is a really good bench big and Ibaka brought his best to matchup with him. The reliable bench points help the Raptors so much during some of their droughts.

B+ T. Davis 12 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- He really got caught in some bungled rotations on the defensive end, but he brought his gunslinging mentality and made it work on the other end.

Inc R. Hollis-Jefferson 6 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Hope the ankle gets better soon.

Inc M. Thomas 3 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Too short a stint.