Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, Spurs 106

|TOR Raptors
|110
|Final
|106
|SA Spurs
A+
|P. Siakam37 MIN, 35 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 12-23 FG, 5-11 3FG, 6-9 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 15 +/-
An absolutely unconscious opening to the game. New record for most points in a quarter, a lethal 3-point shot, and some stunning individual defense down the stretch.
B
|O. Anunoby24 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/-
A nice return and an average game. We’ve seen him completely invisible in recent contests, so a reliable corner option, baseline attacker, and All-NBA defense was a welcome return to the lineup.
A-
|M. Gasol36 MIN, 8 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-6 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/-
All of his points came in a personal 8-0 run that was huge for the Raptors and allowed them to climb back into a game it looked like they had fallen out of. Great job limiting Aldridge.
B+
|K. Lowry37 MIN, 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-14 FG, 1-7 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/-
That steal (or whatever it was) on Murray at the end of the game was peak Lowry. He had a good nose for the rim in this game, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. A ho-hum performance in a ho-hum game.
B
|F. VanVleet40 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 4-15 FG, 3-10 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/-
His early synergy with Siakam was a sight to see. The way they bounced off of eachother was so much fun. Truly, a middling game outside of that, but the Raptors won so all is well.
B
|N. Powell23 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/-
The first game where he wasn’t “Super-Norm”. A tough shooting night, and not a great deal of defensive hustle, but in this game that was understandable.
A+
|S. Ibaka22 MIN, 12 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6-12 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/-
He was really great in this one. Poeltl is a really good bench big and Ibaka brought his best to matchup with him. The reliable bench points help the Raptors so much during some of their droughts.
B+
|T. Davis12 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
He really got caught in some bungled rotations on the defensive end, but he brought his gunslinging mentality and made it work on the other end.
Inc
|R. Hollis-Jefferson6 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/-
Hope the ankle gets better soon.
Inc
|M. Thomas3 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/-
Too short a stint.
B+
|Nick Nurse
Can’t really critique anything. The team obviously had a great start, and who knows if the malaise in the middle of the game was his fault or other things (Kobe). Tough job to be a coach today, tough job to be a player, too.
Things We Saw
- Whether you liked him or disliked him for his game or personal reasons, Kobe Bryant’s impact was far reaching, and specifically so in the space that we occupy as fans of basketball. RIP to the 9 people (reportedly) who passed away today.