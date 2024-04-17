Jontay Porter banned from NBA

Well. The NBA just announced, immediately after Masai Ujiri finished his end-of-season press conference, that Jontay Porter is officially banned for life from the NBA. They found that he has bet on games, including on the Raptors to lose, and that he limited his own performance to influence the outcome of an under prop.

I honestly don’t have a take here. Really, really sad. He worked hard to get here, and now it’s over. It’s telling what the NBA considers a “cardinal sin,” but that’s a conversation for another time.