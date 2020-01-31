Quick Reaction: Raptors 105, Pistons 92

A+ P. Siakam 36 MIN, 30 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 12-19 FG, 2-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 26 +/- Our All-Star has found his groove. Blew by Maker right away off of the dribble and then perfectly timed his pass to a backdoor cutter on the next possession as he drew the help defender towards him. Then Siakam’s three-ball started flying, and at that point it’s over my friend. Hugely efficient offensively with 30 points on 18 shots, and an eye-popping +26 says all you need to know about Siakam’s dominance.

B O. Anunoby 24 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- A quiet one offensively for Anunoby tonight. Dug down well on ball-handlers from the perimeter as they entered the paint, which contributed to Detroit’s inside scoring woes.

A+ S. Ibaka 29 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 9-14 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 5 +/- Along with Siakam, Ibaka set the tone early and often for the Raptors. His consistency all year has really just personified the entire season for Toronto. Ibaka remains a shot-altering presence, but the growing comfort with the ball in his hands has been most noticeable. That drive and one-handed kick-out to Anunoby followed by a laser pass to him at the rim on the next possession was non-existent a year ago. The notion that Ibaka would get traded at the deadline is nonsensical.

B K. Lowry 31 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 11 +/- Lowry was in facilitator mode in the first half and sat back as Toronto’s other weapons fired away, much to the chagrin of the jabronis on the TNT desk. Not a dominant KLOE evening, but his saucy ankle-breaker will surely make the highlight reel.

A F. VanVleet 38 MIN, 16 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 7-11 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 21 +/- Another day in the office for Steady Freddy. Toronto’s backcourt anchored the team in a matchup where the talent disparity across the floor was clear to see. Once things began to look a little dicey in the second half, VanVleet made a handful of crucial buckets and a steal to restore Toronto’s healthy lead. Didn’t break a sweat and still almost notched a triple-double!

A- N. Powell 29 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 6-13 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 18 +/- Cheeky backdoor cut immediately upon checking in. Then took it hard off of the dribble and crammed it in Drummond’s face. How many posters did he give us this game?! Powell has become simultaneously explosive and nimble driving to the rim, a necessary ingredient for this offence to thrive.

B P. McCaw 19 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Made the extra pass several times and was decisive with the ball, not allowing it to stick in his hands. McCaw was solid as a defender at the top of the zone, causing a few deflections and closing out shooters on Detroit’s sluggish ball movement.

B+ C. Boucher 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- His energy has to be commended amidst an extended shooting slump. Blocked a lazy Jackson drive and fought for a few extra possessions on the offensive glass early. Boucher’s aggressive rolling to the rim is a unique wrinkle compared to Toronto’s other pick-and-roll bigs. Was a little late on a few defensive rotations, especially in the zone, but Detroit’s putrid offence didn’t punish these errors. Great work on the boards against Drummond.

B+ T. Davis 11 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Man… this guy. Davis didn’t even blink on his first catch-and-shoot opportunity from deep. He quickly followed that with great footwork to backpedal and swat Brown’s layup in transition. Then flashes to the rim like a blur to receive a dump-off pass from Siakam. The second half was less impressive, but this dude is a baller, and no Rising All-Star nomination is needed to validate that.

Inc P. Watson 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Garbagio time.

Inc S. Johnson 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Garbagio time.

Inc M. Thomas 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Garbagio time.

Inc O. Brissett 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Garbagio time.