Raptors falls in Summer League finale to Spurs

Just as fast as Summer League arrived, it has now come and gone for the Toronto Raptors after their 100-89 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After starting 2-0 with a point differential of +28, they close the summer on a three-game losing streak with a -57 point differential over that span.

San Antonio jumped out to a 10-0 lead and would never give up the advantage all the way through. Toronto did make it interesting in the fourth quarter, however, but they couldn’t quite bring it all the way back.

It should be noted that Gradey Dick (ankle), Jonathan Mogbo (back), Javon Freeman-Liberty (rest), and Ochai Agbaji (rest) were all out.

Walter plays winning basketball

One of two Raptors with a positive plus-minus in this one (+6), Ja’Kobe Walter continued to showcase why Toronto selected him in the first round.

The 19-year-old put up 16 points, three rebounds, and one assist while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

The Baylor alum continued to be aggressive while not forcing up shots. He played at his own pace in this one and throughout the summer while getting to his spots with ease. Walter continuously has been getting good looks that weren’t falling till towards the end of the summer.

Super Shead

The Dino’s 45th overall pick in the 2024 draft, Jamal Shead continued to leave his mark during the finale of Summer league.

The almost 22-year-old lead all scorers with 18 points, while also recording six assists, four rebounds, one steal and a block. Shead shot the ball efficiently as well, going 7-for-15 (46.6 percent) from the field.

His leadership and defensive intensity jump off the screen when you watch him. It was also nice to see Shead have a bounce back after being ejected in the game previous.

Big Branden made an impact again

Branden Carlson was one of the most impressive players throughout Summer League on the Raps’ squad.

On Sunday night, the 7-foot, 215-pound big man joined Walter as the only players with a positive plus-minus (+7). Carlson also added 11 points, snagged five boards, and recorded one assist.

Signing a two-way contract with Toronto after going undrafted in the 2024 draft, he has showcased an ability to stretch the floor on offence and offer rim protection on defence across the summer.