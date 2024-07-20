2024 NBA Draft: Pick 57, Ulrich Chomche

When you can just straight up spend Larry Tanenbaum's not-so-hard-earned money to buy a pick in the draft, you may as well use that pick to draft the youngest player and hope you have something there after a couple years. That's exactly what the Raptors did with the 57th pick, when they purchased it from the Timberwolves for a measly million dollar fee and selected big man Ulrich Chomche from Cameroon. Hey, MLSE keeps raising ticket prices and Rogers keeps raising their telecom prices. They should be doing shit like this more often, show us our money is at least doing something besides paying for Ed Rogers' yacht.

The final piece for the 2024 NBA Draft cycle will be starring the 57th pick, Ulrich Chomche. Please check out the previous scouting reports in this series (for example; Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ja'Kobe Walter) if you haven't already.

Ulrich Chomche | 6'11.5 | Big | NBA Academy Africa | 18 y/o