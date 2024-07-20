Toronto Raptors blown out by Miami Heat down in Las Vegas

The Raptors almost made history but for all the wrong reasons.

Well… That was a tough one.

In each team’s fourth and final “regular play” game, the Miami Heat laid a smackdown onto the Toronto Raptors 109-73 Friday evening at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the win, Miami improved to 4-0 and will finish as the top team in Summer League with a 20.8-point differential. Toronto, however, drops to 2-2 after the near-historic 36-point defeat. This loss came close to the largest blowout ever when the Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 50 (106-56) in 2012.

What was that first quarter?

It was a rough watch in the first quarter when the summer Raps struggled right from the hop.

Toronto shot 17.6 percent from the field (3/17), 11.1 percent from three (1/9), and had more turnovers (9) than points (7) when the first quarter was completed.

Miami would lead 32-7 after quarter number one and Toronto would expectedly never recover. The Dinos didn’t reach double-digit points until eight minutes left in the second quarter and didn’t hit 20 points until there was 1:45 left in frame two. The Raptors turnover count would reach 16 leading to a 61-24 halftime deficit.

Ja’Kobe Walter

One of the few bright spots for Canada’s team was 19th overall pick Ja’Kobe Walter.

In the best game of his young career, he put up 16 points, one rebound, one block, and shot 42.8 percent from distance (3/7). Walter also finished 5-for-11 (45.4 percent) from the field, the most efficient he’s been throughout the summer.

The 19-year-old was aggressive and was never afraid to let it fly. Walter’s shot selection was great, not forcing up any bad shots while never seeming rushed. He has shown these qualities throughout the summer, it’s just that the shot wasn’t falling until this one.

Branden Carlson

Branden Carlson continued to impress as an undrafted free agent for Toronto.

The 25-year-old was the only other Raptor to finish in double figures, recording 12 points, two rebounds, and two blocks, while shooting 33.3 percent from three (1/3).

Carlson once again showcased why the Raptors signed him to a two-way contract, with the ability to stretch the floor on offence and offer rim protection on defence.

The summer fun isn’t over quite yet. The Raptors will have one more consolation game before they pack up and head north to Canada.