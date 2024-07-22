Raptors waive Javon Freeman-Liberty and Sasha Vezenkov

The Raptors announced today that they waived Javon Freeman-Liberty and forward Sasha Vezenkov. Freeman-Liberty was on an unguaranteed contract, and I very much expected this. He is a great scorer at any level in the world outside of the NBA. But in the NBA, his inability to read the floor and process movement and events around him doomed his ability to contribute. Vezenkov wanted to return to Europe.

Blake Murphy reports that Vezenkov agreed to a full buyout. This gives the Raptors a lot of room beneath the tax line for the season, meaning they could now use one final roster spot on one of the remaining free agents. They have the full midlevel exception available to them, although using all of it would put them over the tax. They can use most of it.

Or perhaps the Raptors ride with an empty roster spot into camp and promote from within, perhaps giving the spot to a two-way guy. Or perhaps the Raptors ride with an empty roster spot through the season to save money, or to keep flexibility to take on bad money at the trade deadline. There are options.