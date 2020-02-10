Quick Reaction: Timberwolves 126, Raptors 137

A+ P. Siakam 37 MIN, 34 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 14-21 FG, 6-8 3FG, 0-1 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 12 +/- In a game this loose defensively, it was inevitable that Siakam would fill up the stat sheet. It is a testament to his season thus far that he ended the game with 34/6/5 stat-line without definitive heatcheck moments (other than maybe the late-game domination on Russell.) He bettered his opposition consistently and efficiently. That help side block on Towns followed up by backing down his opponent for an easy two in the fourth are the momentum-shifting moments that true All-Stars produce.

A+ O. Anunoby 36 MIN, 25 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 10-13 FG, 3-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Anunoby did his best to alleviate the team’s lack of size today. He battled on the glass and was used a little bit more as the dive man in lieu of a traditional big. Anunoby really asserted himself in the third quarter, filling it up for 16 points in the frame. He ran the floor well, got putbacks on effort plays, attacked the rim, and nailed his jumper. Was easily the best defender on Towns tonight as well.

A+ R. Hollis-Jefferson 34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 8-13 FG, 0-2 3FG, 5-8 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 20 +/- Played great offensively in the make-shift centre role. Hollis-Jefferson finished well around the rim, his unorthodox herky-jerky moves leaving rim protectors befuddled. He flew around the court defensively in the second half, his frenetic energy throwing Minnesota off-kilter. I might have to take up meditating after that RHJ performance.

A- K. Lowry 40 MIN, 27 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 9-16 FG, 4-8 3FG, 5-6 FT, 2 BLK, 8 TO, 11 +/- His performance personified the first half of the game, with 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting paired with five turnovers. Lowry snapped into his usual form in the second half, maintaining his offensive efficiency, getting others quality looks, and cutting down on the giveaways. In standard KLOE fashion, drew the necessary charges and anchored a bench lineup to ensure victory.

B+ F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 16 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-7 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 21 +/- Started the game equally as sloppy as his back-court partner, but VanVleet’s shot also wasn’t dropping tonight. However, VanVleet’s patented defensive chippiness reemerged in the third quarter and he got more comfortable working with different screeners in the pick-and-roll. That deeeeep triple over Towns really set Toronto on their way mid-way through the fourth.

B P. McCaw 26 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Pretty anonymous in his minutes, took two shots in his 26 minutes on the floor. But, hey one went in, talk about efficiency! Followed that triple up with a great deflection that led to a turnover and easy transition bucket.

C T. Davis 15 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- A come back to earth game for Davis tonight. He inexplicably turned the ball over on his first drive in transition and couldn’t find his range from deep. Can’t be an All-Rookie every game, I fully expect Davis to bounce back quickly.

B C. Boucher 13 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Boucher was his usual energetic self, although the results were middling. He clogged the lane a couple times in the two-man game, but then started to slip into cracks in the defence and Lowry found Boucher for some easy close-range finishes. He was a little overmatched in the possessions he faced Towns.

Inc M. Thomas 3 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/-