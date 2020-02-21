Toronto Raptors Rookie Terence Davis Shows Philanthropic Side

Many Toronto Raptors fans embrace Terence Davis’ energy and hustle he brings on the basketball court.

On Wednesday afternoon, there was another side to the Raptors guard.

Davis participated in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment’s launch of the 2020 Huddle Up Program at St. Gregory Elementary School in Etobicoke.

Huddle Up is a Toronto Argonauts charitable program. The movement provides young people in schools across the Greater Toronto Area the empowerment to combat bullying behaviour.

Since the initiative’s launch in 2001, it has impacted 8,000 students across 400 GTA schools.

“Here we are announcing to other schools that the Leafs, Raptors and Toronto FC are joining the Argos and we are all going to make a difference in bully prevention,” said Jason Colero, founder of Huddle Up.

This year marks the first time all four of MLSE’s professional sports franchises joined forces to participate in Huddle Up. One of its defining pillars is having athletes speak to youth in schools.

When Davis took the stage, thunderous applause greeted the Raptors rookie. It comes with the territory as a member of the defending NBA champions.

Davis joined former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Darcy Tucker, Toronto FC alum Dwayne De Rosario and Argos fullback Declan Cross.

The students of St. Gregory Catholic School with special guests Terence Davis, Declan Cross, Darcy Tucker, and Dwayne De Rosario, at the 2020 launch of the Huddle Up Bullying Prevention Progam. #MLSE #HuddleUp pic.twitter.com/mvzWZuZZxK — Kaj Larsen (@KajPeterLarsen) February 19, 2020

“It means a lot,” said Davis to reporters on being involved with Huddle Up. “I like motivating kids because I was once that kid who needed someone to believe in me.”

Before the 22-year-old became a household name for the Raptors, he was like any many young kids. Trying to find a sense of purpose in a complex world.

Davis explained his affinity for mathematics as a youngster.

“My teacher used to give 100 multiplication questions, which I had to complete in a minute,” said Davis. “I wanted to be a mathematics major before I pursued basketball.”

During difficult moments of Davis’ childhood, he always remained strong. His self-belief allowed him to overcome obstacles both on and off the basketball court.

Some players get discouraged when they are undrafted. Not Davis. He used this challenge as motivation to improve as a player. Always believing he could make the NBA.

Now, Davis is a critical member of the Raptors bench. He has played in every single game this season. This included a game-high 31 points against the Chicago Bulls on February 2nd, where he shot 12-of-15 from the field (80 percent).

Similar to the mentors he had growing up, Davis credits the tight-knit nature of the Raptors team for his early success. Fresh off of a 15-game winning streak, Davis’ connection to his teammates remains strong.

“We look at each other as brothers,” said Davis. “We all believe in one another which makes us a great team and organization.”

In just his first season with the Raptors, Davis is at the forefront of the team’s anti-bullying initiatives. The same player who dazzles with his athleticism on the court is making a difference away from the hardwood.

My LIVE Wrap Up Report from the 2020 MLSE Huddle Up Launch. With the four team partnership of the Argos, Raptors, Leafs and TFC, it shows the power of sport to combat bullying. #Leafs #Raptors pic.twitter.com/ljMpgZ0GVy — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 19, 2020

Davis’ involvement with Huddle Up highlights the increased participation among NBA players to talk about mental health. Athletes like Demar DeRozan and Kevin Love sharing their personal struggles paved the way for the NBA to expand its mental health guidelines.

Young people can look to Davis as a source of inspiration during challenging times.

As the Raptors guard embarks on the second half of the NBA season, his message to youth applies to how he motivates himself on the team.

“Never change, believe in yourself,” said Davis. “Regardless of what people are saying, I stay encouraged and I never lose faith.”