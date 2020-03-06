Raptors 905 Sign Jared Wilson-Frame After Losing Jawun Evans for Remainder of Season

The Raptors 905 have signed shooting guard Jared Wilson-Frame for the remainder of the season.

The roster spot opened up after Jawun Evans, who has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in a win over the Maine Red Claws on February 22nd, was deemed out for the rest of the regular season and the Raptors 905’s playoff push.

Prior to injury, Evans was averaging nearly 8 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds in the 905’s secondary lineup.

Wilson-Frame, who went undrafted in 2019, last played for Limburg United of Belgium’s Pro Basketball League averaged 16 points and and 3 rebounds, primarily off of the bench as well.

While the injury is devastating, both for the 905 and for Evans, it gives him a chance to spend more time with his daughter, Kylie, who is due this month.