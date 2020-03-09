Quick Reaction: Raptors 101, Jazz 92

A+ P. Siakam 39 MIN, 27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 9-18 FG, 2-5 3FG, 7-7 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 20 +/- One of his best all-around games of the year. Covered so much ground defensively, and his floor game offensively was impeccable. Terrific playmaking and sense for where the Jazz defense was. He was a menace inside the arc and navigated everything that the Jazz threw his way.

B+ O. Anunoby 33 MIN, 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- Hit a big three late, made a couple standout defensive stops, and got into it with Gobert. All very good things, albeit during a bit of an underwhelming offensive performance. That’s okay, though. Quiet game (until the end, of course), but a fine game nonetheless.

A+ S. Ibaka 37 MIN, 27 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 9-17 FG, 5-7 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 28 +/- Wonderful. His shooting was the reason why Gobert couldn’t bury himself deep inside the paint and hound Siakam as a help-side defender. His second half defense was also tremendous. He’s an incredible piece of this team. There just isn’t a way to imagine this squad without his contributions game to game.

A K. Lowry 43 MIN, 21 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 7-18 FG, 4-12 3FG, 3-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 15 +/- Ever the pacemaster of this team, he knew when to shift gears tonight. Terrific sense of the moment, and slick playmaking throughout. Not to mention that HUGE stepback triple late in the fourth. Lovely game.

A+ N. Powell 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Gutted for him. Get better soon.

B+ P. McCaw 43 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 21 +/- A very nice game. His ball denial was really great on the defensive end, and he was a solid ball mover offensively. It was pretty rare to see the ball stuck with him, and while it was clear he wasn’t an effective release-valve at all, he filled the lane and did everything outside of scoring. One of his best games of the year, as he plugged in well enough.

B- R. Hollis-Jefferson 22 MIN, 8 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- The personal numbers are there, as he worked tirelessly when he was in the game. But, he took far too much of the ball. He had an incredible possession that finished in a score, but too often the ball hits his hands and doesn’t leave them save for a brick or a turnover. He’s playing role that overhauls the offense to his frantic post-ups. That’s partly due to who his running mates are, but it’s still a problem. Like the effort, but his limitations were very loud in this one.

B+ M. Thomas 12 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Got his nose dirty with some grubby rebounds (he often does) and did a decent job of getting downhill against very aggressive close-outs against him. Hit some shots, too!

D T. Davis 6 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -15 +/- Still looking squarely at the rookie wall. Tough games piling up now.

C C. Boucher 6 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- Similar to RHJ, he’s not being serviced by the guards he’s playing with right now. And that’s a tough job for dive man like Boucher. Wasn’t his game or matchup.