Norman Powell named NBA Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, Norman Powell has been named an NBA Player of the Week. He averaged 31.3 points per game, as well as 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assist, and 2.3 steals. The Raptors went 3-0 over the week. Joining Powell is LeBron James for the Western Conference.

I’m not going into too much detail about Powell’s week, as I just wrote a whole piece earlier in the day about Powell’s unbelievable season thus far. I wrote this earlier:

So has Powell suddenly become a superstar? Well, kind of. It’s a little exaggerated, especially because Powell’s passing and defense don’t live up to his scoring. But Toronto doesn’t need him to do those things at All-NBA levels to be a great team. They may need his scoring, which has suddenly become uniquely special across the NBA. And if Powell keeps scoring like this then Toronto could have one more piece in place that allows the team to chase another championship.

Well, if Powell has suddenly become a superstar, he’s well on his way to recognition. He averaged over 30 points a game this week on unbelievable efficiency from the field. Now he’s being recognized by the NBA for his achievements. Congrats to Powell.