The Interview: Bill Wennington, Three-time NBA Champion, Canadian Basketball Legend

Montreal’s Bill Wennington joins Andrew Damelin for a heavy dose of nostalgia. From Ed Pinckney viciously dunking on him in high school, to a Jokic-like pass by Chris Mullen in college, to, yes, Michael Jordan and the Bulls, the anecdotes will rivet you. The former Chicago Bulls centre, current Bulls radio analyst, and new CEBL analyst also reveals his secret to winning, what it means to think the game, and his definition of a great broadcast.

