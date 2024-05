The San Antonio Spurs will pick eighth in the upcoming NBA draft, thanks to the Toronto Raptors. (And higher than that as well, thanks to themselves.) The Raptors will pick 19th and 31st. But their own pick, after such a miserable season, will not offer a player to Toronto. Thanks to Jakob Poeltl and Masai Ujiri.

We’ll have much more draft coverage coming up, and for the moment you can join Samson and Josh Codinera in reacting to the news.

