What will the name of our WNBA franchise be? And how did everyone count out Jokic and the Nuggets so quickly??!

This week we get hyped about the new Toronto WNBA franchise, the NBA playoffs AND The Raptors free agency possibilities all with our guest, Derick Deonarain!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.