Morning Coffee – Fri, Mar 13

The current situation surrounding the coronavirus is fluid; much has changed in just the last 24 hours. While Silver says there’s no guarantee the season will resume, he is holding out hope at some point basketball can be played again. “Even if we’re out for a month, even if we’re out for six weeks, we can still restart the season,” Silver said. “It might mean that the Finals take place in July or late July…It was way premature to suggest that we lost the season.” Hours after his TNT interview, Silver released a letter to NBA fans. The commissioner stated that fans that purchased tickets for a postponed game will be honored if the game is rescheduled. Additionally, fans will be credited for a future game, should the original game not be played or played in an empty arena.

Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player found to have coronavirus, posted an apology Thursday for his “careless” behavior. “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” the Utah Jazz’s all-star center said in a message posted to Instagram. On Monday, Rudy Gobert had joked with members of the media by making sure to touch all the microphones and recording devices reporters had placed on the table in front of him as he left a news conference. He tested positive for the virus Wednesday evening, halting the Jazz’s scheduled game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City and, shortly after that surreal scene, precipitating the NBA’s decision to suspend the season indefinitely. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert said in his post. “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.” He added, “I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

The fate of the NBA’s season hardly matters in the grand scheme of things, especially now that this pandemic is threatening the overall health of the country and world at large. But if you’re Silver and the rest of the league’s brain trust, and you’re trying to figure out whether the playoffs are still possible for this $8-billion-annual-revenue business, it would help to have clarity on how many of your 400-plus players are infected. Consider this as a cautionary tale: In Sacramento, where Wednesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Kings was canceled just minutes before tipoff after it was discovered that a game official (Courtney Kirkland) had worked a Jazz game just two nights before, there was an understandable desire to have all of the Kings players tested. But as is the case in American society at large, those tests are typically reserved for people who have the most severe symptoms or who are known to have come into contact with someone who was infected. The screening process that is playing out all over the league is, in essence, born out of the fact that coronavirus tests are in such short supply. The numbers here, and in so many other places, are staggering. According to Dr. Peter Beilenson, the leading health official in Sacramento County, who was quoted in The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday, the county which has a population of approximately 1.5 million people has only been able to test up to “20 people per day” to this point. So no, in other words, getting a verdict on the health of your local NBA team’s 15th man isn’t a bigger priority than tending to the elderly or the ailing. All of this could change in the near future, of course. In Oklahoma City, for example, the Thunder players and staff who shared the Chesapeake Energy Arena with Mitchell on Wednesday appear likely to soon be tested for coronavirus. They had not been tested as of Thursday, when the 24-hour period of quarantine that was advised by the Oklahoma State Health Department was coming to an end. Other teams might be able to follow suit from there.

The safety of our players, staff, fans and the media who cover our team is paramount. While we are disappointed the NBA season has been suspended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we completely support the league’s decision. The Toronto Raptors played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and as is usual during an NBA game, the players were in close physical contact. On Wednesday evening, testing revealed that a Jazz player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results. Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice. Since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning, team members have made two public appearances. According to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up. People who attended these events should continue to monitor their health, practice social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health professional should they develop symptoms. The Raptors are very grateful to our community of fans, friends, and family for their support through this season, and for their understanding as we face this unprecedented situation together.

Like Lowry, not sure what else there is to be said about VanVleet at this point. He’s proven he can develop chemistry with anyone, he’s an awesome perimeter defender, and his shooting is reliable. VanVleet could use more of an in-between game (he lags behind Lowry in this aspect) but that’s no reason to put him any lower than A here. OG Anunoby – B+

Anunoby’s up and down season continues! The latest chapter: steals galore (at 1.4 per game) — and, oh yeah, a career-high 32 points while out in Denver. Anunoby continues to secure his spot in the Raptors’ current rotation and their future as the team’s go-to stopper, ball-hawk, and fighting-through-contact finisher. He’s strong enough to guard most players, and has enough reach and foot speed to contain all but the absolute quickest of the quick. On top of that, as of late, he’s shown even more of an icy killer instinct. (I’m not sure Rudy Gobert will ever recover.) Marc Gasol – B+

Hard to grade Gasol since he’s played but one game in about six weeks, but we’ll lock him in with a steady here. This season of his career has been all about maintenance and taking care. Gasol had a super-long 2018-19 season with the run to the Finals and his World Cup journey, so giving him what amounts to a comfortable mid-season break is a good call by Toronto. Hopefully he has enough time to tune up for the playoffs, when the Raptors will no doubt once again need him to be at his best.

Utah Department of Health officials said fans who attended Monday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors at Vivint Smart Home Arena are “at a low risk of developing symptoms” from the new coronavirus. “Only individuals who have had close contact with the player who is confirmed to have COVID-19 are considered to be at risk for potentially developing symptoms of COVID-19,” officials said in a Q&A published Thursday. “In this case, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of the player who has COVID-19 for an extended period of time, typically for 15 minutes or longer.” Officials also said fans who may have high fived the player who tested positive for COVID-19 or caught a jersey or article of clothing from the player are not at risk. “These types of contacts are not considered to be close personal contact with the player who has COVID-19,” UDOH officials said. Utah Jazz all-stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The team was in Oklahoma City ahead of a game against the Thunder, which was postponed after Gobert’s positive test was received. The team returned to Salt Lake City on Thursday. Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health, said all members of the traveling party have tested negative for COVID-19 and were not experiencing any symptoms. “The families and loved ones of Jazz players who have not had close contact with the two positive cases pose absolutely no risk to the general public,” Dunn said. “We have provided them with all the essential information and recommendations. The Utah Jazz are an important part of our community, and we appreciate their willingness to follow our advice and their desire to do what is best for Utah citizens.”

Just like that, their trip of a lifetime to attend a Toronto Maple Leafs or Toronto Raptors game was over. Thanks, coronavirus. But better safe than sorry is the approach that is being taken. “The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and media always remains at the forefront of our decision-making as a hockey club and League, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in full support of the decision reached today by the NHL, its member clubs and players,” Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said Friday. Rhys Grabble and Emily Burrows, who came at this time of year to see the Leafs and Raptors all the way from Wales in the United Kingdom, understand the dilemma. But it doesn’t change their disappointment. “It is too bad,” Grabble said. “We hope the WWE wrestling isn’t cancelled too because we have tickets for that.” When I mentioned trip of a lifetime at the top of this column, it’s certainly true for Mikael Pesonen, Mikko Haavisto and Jarno Tolonen who came from Finland to see the Leafs take on the Nashville Predators. “We had planned this for years,” Mikael said. “But it’s the way things go.” They don’t think it’s going to be rectified before their return flight Sunday, so they just may have to come back. But it didn’t stop them from visiting the Real Sports apparel store and loading up on souvenirs.

