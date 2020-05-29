A statement from the staff of Raptors Republic

Our support of black people neither starts nor ends with what they can do for us. We stand with the protesters in Minneapolis, Louisville, and elsewhere. We support the loved ones of George Floyd, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, Ahmaud Arbery, and every other black person who has been murdered, often at the hands of police in the United States, Canada, and elsewhere. Raptors Republic staff have donated individually to a variety of funds, including financial support for the family of victims and a bail fund for protesters. We ask that you do the same, if possible. We are allies, and we are here for you.

Here are some links to funds that need your support. This is by no means exhaustive.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cggys2-justice-for-regis

https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/