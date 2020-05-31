Top 3 Raptors – 1995-96 Season

There wasn’t much to pick from until there was.

3. Sharone Wright, 16pts, 5reb, 1blk

Tie Domi-type bruiser except he actually had skill. Relentless on the boards but was a tad undersized so the rebounding numbers were never there. High work-rate and never got discouraged after getting his shot blocked. The man could muscle his way up for a rebound in trees and every finish was a feat.

2. Tracy Murray, 16pts, 4reb, 2ast

Before Mo Pete we had Tracy Murray. I’m still not convinced the word “swingman” doesn’t exist because him. Could shoot, play D, put it on the floor and threw done surprising dunks. A jewel in the rough and the first actually “fun guy” to play for the Raptors.

1. Damon Stoudamire, 19pts, 4reb, 9ast

The only guy with an outside chance of being the best player on the court at some point in the game.