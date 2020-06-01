Top 3 Raptors – 1996-97 Season

The early peek. We’re now tracking score.

3. Marcus Camby, 15pts, 6reb, 2blk

Here’s a Vince Carter/Marcus Camby story that you may not know about. A rookie Camby making blocks he had no business making was a sideshow in a season where the Raptors notched 30 wins including a win over the legendary Bulls. An unorthodox jumper, a knack for hitting it high off the glass arms flailing was a taste of what you saw every night at the Skydome…or Maple Leaf Gardens. Camby’s fragility in his early years makes his 17 years in the league a shocker.

2. Doug Christie, 14pts, 5reb, 4ast, 2.5stl

The consummate professional. Christie was the club’s best wing defender until McGrady found his wings and the latter is still shows love:

“I just kept working. And the man who helped me out the most was that damn Doug Christie, bro…I played Doug 1-on-1 every day, and we would just go at each other, man. That’s how I was working on my 1-on-1 game, and building my confidence up. Because I know he was a great defender, like a hell of a defender. And to go up against him every day, I’d be ready for whatever.”

If there was one player from the first three years of the franchise that I would’ve liked to have tasted Championship glory, it’s Doug.

1. Damon Stoudamire, 20pts, 9ast, 3reb, 1.5stl

Here’s what I know about this season. Damon went up against Iverson four times and went 3-1. The game he didn’t win he dropped 30. Iverson hadn’t blown up yet and Damon was relatively unknown which made these games fantastic undercards on the NBA’s evening schedule. It was like watching a new band find their feet in a hole-in-the-wall club right before the big time hit…for Iverson at least.