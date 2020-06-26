Top 3 Raptors – 2011-12 Season

Off Rtg: 100.8 (29th of 30) Def Rtg: 104.5 (14th of 30)

3. James Johnson, 9.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.4 blk



Yeah, James Johnson made the Top 3. My rationale: he gave a shit.

2. Amir Johnson, 7.1 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.1 blk



One of the most consistent Raptors of all-time. Great pick ‘n roll player who was hampered by injuries later in his Raptors career.

1. DeMar DeRozan, 16.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 2 ast



His early Raptors career is a thing of tragedy and opportunity. Tragedy because he played on crappy teams with no veterans to show him the way; opportunity because he could do just about whatever he wanted.