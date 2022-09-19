The Suns & Raptors Preview – Outside Looking In

Samson Folk brings on Aaron Edwards to discuss the Raptors & Suns.

0:48 – The Sarver/Suns drama

7:18 – Aaron’s big thoughts on the Raptors

15:00 – Who is the most likely to step up for the Suns next season?

18:32 – Jae Crowder’s inscrutable jumpshot

22:23 – What should the Raptors and Suns steal from each other?

26:28 – Will the Raptors receive any awards?

30:50 – Aaron needs bucket getters

