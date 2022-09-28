,

Raptors Media Daze w/ Samson & Es | Runnin’ Off The Screen

by

The man they call Mac is joined by Samson Folk & Esfandiar Baraheni. They discuss the Toronto Raptors’ media day, draw up game-winning plays, and more!

00:00:00 Intro
00:01:54 Raptors Media Day Takeaways
00:19:53 Final Roster Predictions
00:26:53 Game Scenario Segment

00:37:05 Would You Rather?

Fred VanVleet or …

  • 00:37:47 Darius Garland
  • 00:39:10 Jamal Murray
  • 00:41:31 Jrue Holiday
  • 00:42:20 Tyrese Haliburton
  • 00:42:57 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gary Trent Jr. or …

  • 00:43:50 Marcus Smart
  • 00:44:48 Tyler Herro
  • 00:47:32 Herb Jones
  • 00:49:00 Caris Levert
  • 00:50:38 Norman Powell

O.G. Anunoby or …

  • 00:55:19 Lu Dort
  • 00:55:47 Jaylen Brown
  • 00:58:21 Mikal Bridges
  • 01:00:34 RJ Barrett
  • 01:02:36 Is O.G. Better Than Scottie?
  • 01:10:00 Michael Porter Jr.

Scottie Barnes or …

  • 01:10:52 Evan Mobley
  • 01:15:16 Franz Wagner
  • 01:18:06 Ben Simmons
  • 01:20:32 Draymond Green
  • 01:23:55 Demar Derozan

Pascal Siakam or …

  • 01:26:05 Zion Williamson
  • 01:26:16 Karl-Anthony Towns
  • 01:27:09 Jimmy Butler
  • 01:29:52 Prime Chris Bosh

01:33:55 Final Thoughts

