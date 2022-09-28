Raptors Media Daze w/ Samson & Es | Runnin’ Off The Screen

The man they call Mac is joined by Samson Folk & Esfandiar Baraheni. They discuss the Toronto Raptors’ media day, draw up game-winning plays, and more!
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:54 Raptors Media Day Takeaways
00:19:53 Final Roster Predictions
00:26:53 Game Scenario Segment
00:37:05 Would You Rather?
Fred VanVleet or …
- 00:37:47 Darius Garland
- 00:39:10 Jamal Murray
- 00:41:31 Jrue Holiday
- 00:42:20 Tyrese Haliburton
- 00:42:57 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Gary Trent Jr. or …
- 00:43:50 Marcus Smart
- 00:44:48 Tyler Herro
- 00:47:32 Herb Jones
- 00:49:00 Caris Levert
- 00:50:38 Norman Powell
O.G. Anunoby or …
- 00:55:19 Lu Dort
- 00:55:47 Jaylen Brown
- 00:58:21 Mikal Bridges
- 01:00:34 RJ Barrett
- 01:02:36 Is O.G. Better Than Scottie?
- 01:10:00 Michael Porter Jr.
Scottie Barnes or …
- 01:10:52 Evan Mobley
- 01:15:16 Franz Wagner
- 01:18:06 Ben Simmons
- 01:20:32 Draymond Green
- 01:23:55 Demar Derozan
Pascal Siakam or …
- 01:26:05 Zion Williamson
- 01:26:16 Karl-Anthony Towns
- 01:27:09 Jimmy Butler
- 01:29:52 Prime Chris Bosh
01:33:55 Final Thoughts
