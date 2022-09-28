Raptors Media Daze w/ Samson & Es | Runnin’ Off The Screen

The man they call Mac is joined by Samson Folk & Esfandiar Baraheni. They discuss the Toronto Raptors’ media day, draw up game-winning plays, and more!

00:00:00 Intro

00:01:54 Raptors Media Day Takeaways

00:19:53 Final Roster Predictions

00:26:53 Game Scenario Segment

00:37:05 Would You Rather?

Fred VanVleet or …

00:37:47 Darius Garland

00:39:10 Jamal Murray

00:41:31 Jrue Holiday

00:42:20 Tyrese Haliburton

00:42:57 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gary Trent Jr. or …

00:43:50 Marcus Smart

00:44:48 Tyler Herro

00:47:32 Herb Jones

00:49:00 Caris Levert

00:50:38 Norman Powell

O.G. Anunoby or …

00:55:19 Lu Dort

00:55:47 Jaylen Brown

00:58:21 Mikal Bridges

01:00:34 RJ Barrett

01:02:36 Is O.G. Better Than Scottie?

01:10:00 Michael Porter Jr.

Scottie Barnes or …

01:10:52 Evan Mobley

01:15:16 Franz Wagner

01:18:06 Ben Simmons

01:20:32 Draymond Green

01:23:55 Demar Derozan

Pascal Siakam or …

01:26:05 Zion Williamson

01:26:16 Karl-Anthony Towns

01:27:09 Jimmy Butler

01:29:52 Prime Chris Bosh

01:33:55 Final Thoughts

