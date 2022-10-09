Quick Reaction: Raptors 98, Bulls, 115

|Bulls
|115
|Final
Box Score
|98
|Raptors
C
|O. Anunoby27 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/-
Not a great night offensively from OG, But, he was very disruptive on defense and was at the forefront of a lot of great defensive stretches for Toronto.
C+
|S. Barnes24 MIN, 7 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/-
Scottie couldn’t seem to find a comfortable spot on offense but his help defense at the rim was good for his time on the floor. Rebounded well but seemed lost at times.
B+
|P. Siakam27 MIN, 18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-17 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-6 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/-
Pascal started slow in the first half but the second half he turned it up a notch, was his usual self on defense tonight just some overall tough misses.
A
|G. Trent Jr.29 MIN, 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 6-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/-
Probably the best Raptor tonight, he shot the ball well, moved without the ball well, and even passed the ball well which is a welcoming sight for Gary.
C+
|F. VanVleet24 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 5 STL, 4-14 FG, 3-12 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/-
Started the game off hot but cooled down very quickly but that had no effect on his defense where he was a huge disruptor tonight, but just struggled to find his shot in the second half despite good looks.
C
|P. Achiuwa20 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/-
Had some encouraging signs on offense when it came to aggressiveness and trying out new moves but ultimately didn’t contribute much, played well on defense.
|T. Young06 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 8 +/-
A
|D. Banton17 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/-
Big bright spot for the Raptors tonight, played with constant energy and effort, drove to the rim very well and also showed flashes of adequate playmaking, solid showing from Banton
Things We Saw
- In the first half the Raptors were showing a lot of effort on defense, the rotations were active and crisp and there was a true willingness to help at the rim, the effort was more lax in the second half.
- Raptors had 31 free throws tonight but made just 22 of them, they were getting to the rim aggressively but the lack of free throw efficiency hurt them in the long run.
- Dalano Banton is the story of the game, he showed an aggressiveness and a competency as a bench ball handler that may earn him some serious consideration when it’s time to figure out the rotation.