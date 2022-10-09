Quick Reaction: Raptors 98, Bulls, 115

C O. Anunoby 27 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- Not a great night offensively from OG, But, he was very disruptive on defense and was at the forefront of a lot of great defensive stretches for Toronto.

C+ S. Barnes 24 MIN, 7 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- Scottie couldn’t seem to find a comfortable spot on offense but his help defense at the rim was good for his time on the floor. Rebounded well but seemed lost at times.

B+ P. Siakam 27 MIN, 18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-17 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-6 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Pascal started slow in the first half but the second half he turned it up a notch, was his usual self on defense tonight just some overall tough misses.

A G. Trent Jr. 29 MIN, 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 6-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Probably the best Raptor tonight, he shot the ball well, moved without the ball well, and even passed the ball well which is a welcoming sight for Gary.

C+ F. VanVleet 24 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 5 STL, 4-14 FG, 3-12 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Started the game off hot but cooled down very quickly but that had no effect on his defense where he was a huge disruptor tonight, but just struggled to find his shot in the second half despite good looks.

C P. Achiuwa 20 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Had some encouraging signs on offense when it came to aggressiveness and trying out new moves but ultimately didn’t contribute much, played well on defense.

T. Young 06 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 8 +/-