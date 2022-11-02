Quick Reaction: Raptors 143, Spurs 100

A+ O. Anunoby 24 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 7-12 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 28 +/- OG is vying for an all defensive spot and if he keeps playing like this he will be sure to get one, another 5 steals for him tonight but that only captures a portion of his impact on defense, safe to say he was everywhere tonight. Also a great night finishing for him finishing through defenders many times.

A+ P. Siakam 28 MIN, 22 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 10-19 FG, 1-5 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 26 +/- Another triple double for Pascal and he continues to dominate games in so many ways, was using his gravity early on to get great looks for his teammates but decided late game to start scoring. Mid range continues to look good this season as well.

Its just to easy for Pascal pic.twitter.com/Sc4ehIZUiT — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) November 3, 2022

B+ C. Koloko 23 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 30 +/- One of the better defensive games from Koloko, played in drop well and provided help at the rim as well, battled for offensive rebounds too.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 24 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 9-17 FG, 2-6 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 35 +/- Great scoring game from Gary and he did it in a myriad of ways with a good amount of it coming through pull ups, made plenty tough shots as well, didn’t give up anything on defense either.

B+ S. Barnes 28 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 7-13 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 30 +/- Started the game off extremely well and aggressive but did most of his scoring first half, was also another good playmaking game from him. He’s nailing threes at a 52% clip this season.

Scottie shaking and baking🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zf118b7OI8 — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) November 3, 2022

B K. Birch 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Was a plus on defense for his time on the floor, contained drivers well by staying big and sinking back.

A C. Boucher 25 MIN, 17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7-10 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 22 +/- Great night on defense from Boucher, did a great job providing help at the rim and played passing lanes well. Great shooting night as well and was a big factor in transition as well. He’s been the bench MVP easily.

B P. Achiuwa 21 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Another good defensive game from Precious where he was a big part of stifling the Spurs, still hasn’t quite found his shot but attacked off the catch and had some nice finishes.

Needed a 4th quarter highlight. So heres a Precious and-1 pic.twitter.com/KBus6HCLdL — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) November 3, 2022

B+ D. Banton 13 MIN, 13 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 3-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Was very useful in transition scoring on multiple leak outs and had a great shooting night, including hitting one Curry-level deep three. Stayed in front of quicker defenders using his length well. Good containment.

B- O. Porter Jr. 11 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- First NBA action for Otto this season, rotated well during his time on the floor and showed off his plus rebounding. Small taste of what’s to come

C M. Flynn 10 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Used little time he had to show off his jumper, hit two quick threes along with a little playmaking. Did get blocked at the rim after taking a big off the dribble, reminded me of Fred in that.

C T. Young 08 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Looked like a bit of a relic out there. You can see he doesn’t fit perfectly with the rest of the guys. His decision making is a little slow and ended up stopping the rhythm a few times.