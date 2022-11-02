NBA Headlines with Katie Heindl – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

This week host, Cathryn Naiker, sits down with prolific NBA journalist, Katie Heindl. Topics include Kyrie Irving and his latest anti-Semitic comments, Josh Primo being let go from the Spurs, the 76ers losing 2 second-round draft pick for tampering, and should the Lakers trade for Myles Turner?

In our Raptors Homer moment we talk bout the highs and lows that existed this week. The embarrassing loss to the 76ers and the excellent bounce-back game against the Hawks. We do an early analysis of Siakam’s MVP odds and debate which Raptor will be our 6th man come playoffs.

In our Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight of the week, it’s all about Halloween.

