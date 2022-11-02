moneyline
spread
total
Toronto Raptors
Win
-325
-7.5
-109
224
-109
San Antonio Spurs
Win
+265
7.5
-111
224
-111

ODDS AND LINES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

,

NBA Headlines with Katie Heindl – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

This week host, Cathryn Naiker, sits down with prolific NBA journalist Katie Heindl.

This week host, Cathryn Naiker, sits down with prolific NBA journalist, Katie Heindl. Topics include Kyrie Irving and his latest anti-Semitic comments, Josh Primo being let go from the Spurs, the 76ers losing 2 second-round draft pick for tampering, and should the Lakers trade for Myles Turner?

In our Raptors Homer moment we talk bout the highs and lows that existed this week. The embarrassing loss to the 76ers and the excellent bounce-back game against the Hawks. We do an early analysis of Siakam’s MVP odds and debate which Raptor will be our 6th man come playoffs.

In our Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight of the week, it’s all about Halloween.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

