Quick Reaction: Raptors 116, Rockets 109

A+ O. Anunoby 39 MIN, 27 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 10-20 FG, 4-9 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 18 +/- Had a monster first half where he scored 20 points on a lot of self created looks which is encouraging but the second half he played his usual elite defense just mucking up every action Houston ran and harassing players on the ball. Slowed down offensively in the second half but still contributed.

B S. Barnes 34 MIN, 13 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-16 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Solid all around performance from Barnes, did a little bit of everything for Toronto and even had a nice outback dunk lately to help secure the W. Defense lacked especially on ball, gave a lot of drives.

C C. Koloko 14 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Poor defensive showing from the rookie who seemed to struggle early on with the pnr looks Houston threw at him, only bright spots were being set up inside by other players, should improve with time.

B- G. Trent Jr. 30 MIN, 11 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- Not a big game impact wise for Gary, rough shooting night from three but he was still able to find some scoring opportunities.

A+ F. VanVleet 35 MIN, 32 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 12-26 FG, 7-16 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- The best player on the floor for Toronto tonight, another insane shooting night for Fred along with just being a menace on defense, harassing people on ball a lot. Took over the fourth quarter after the rockets had closed the distance and hit a bunch of huge shots, even recorded 4 steals.

B P. Achiuwa 13 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- Rough offensive night from Precious on offense, a lot of floaters went awry for him, solid defensive showing, had some good moments switching onto perimeter and in zone, left game early with injury so get well soon.

C+ C. Boucher 13 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Another game where Boucher just couldn’t find it offensively, but I’ll cut him some slack since he only had two field goal attempts. Could’ve been better on defense as well.

A O. Porter Jr. 23 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- Perhaps his best game as a Raptor yet, did all the things they signed him for, tough rebounding and he hit two huge shots down the stretch. Another good showing from him defensively as well, just an extremely valuable role player.

B- D. Banton 12 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 4-6 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 5 +/- Didn’t shoot the ball well but he immediately came in aggressive and got some paint touches and got himself to the free throw line a couple times. Did a good job finding angles to get downhill

B T. Young 27 MIN, 0 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 21 +/- May not have scored but this was a very impactful game from Thad who stepped up especially in the closing minutes with clutch rebounding and connective passing. Got a tough rebound late and kicked it out for a Fred three and he found OG cutting late for an easy layup.