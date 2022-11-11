Quick Reaction: Raptors 113, Thunder 132

B O. Anunoby 31 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-15 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -24 +/- OG has been on a defensive tear of late, but even his high level of play on that end couldn’t stop a red-hot thunder team. The numbers are a bit deceiving for OG tonight. He got to the rim well despite not getting the calls. More offensive production would have been nice, but this loss doesn’t fall solely on OG’s shoulders.

C+ S. Barnes 29 MIN, 15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-3 3FG, 4-6 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Whatever it was they told Scottie at half-time, it must have worked because he came out of the break looking and playing entirely different. His shot selection and energy in the first half were less than ideal, but he got to the rim with force to start the second half. It would have been nice to avoid it altogether, but at least that was nice to see from an otherwise lacklustre performance.

C C. Koloko 24 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- The rookie has come back to earth a bit from his hot start earlier in the season. This isn’t to say he hasn’t been contributing, but more so it’s clearer now that we’re watching a rookie go through the motions a bit.

C G. Trent Jr. 24 MIN, 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Gary felt pretty invisible on offense at times in a game where the team could have really used some juice offensively. The Shai matchup isn’t exactly favourable for him either. Regardless, it wasn’t enough from Gary tonight.

B- F. VanVleet 29 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 3-7 3FG, 2-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -22 +/- The all-star did what he could to keep the Raptors in this one, but it just wasn’t meant to be. It was fun to watch Freddie run more actions off the ball, something the Raptors should continue to do as the roster regains health later in the season.

C+ T. Young 09 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- The veteran was actually quite productive in his minutes tonight despite struggling early. The injuries may have forced Coach Nurse’s hand, but Thad should be a consistent member of the rotation going forward.

B- C. Boucher 31 MIN, 20 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-9 FG, 0-2 3FG, 8-10 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -7 +/- Even Boucher couldn’t bring this team the shot of life they so desperately needed. He was relentless on the glass but, much like the rest of the Raptors, was lackadaisical on the defensive side of the ball.

C O. Porter Jr. 17 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- Porter has been a welcome and necessary addition amidst a now-thin Raptors rotation. More shooting is always welcome on any Raptors team, but Porter couldn’t shoot them back into this one.

C- D. Banton 17 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- It feels like Banton has gotten away from what made him so successful. The speed and the energy off the bench don’t seem to be there like they once were. Banton is a player who needs to hustle to succeed, and he seems to have put that to the wayside.

Inc M. Flynn 12 MIN, 12 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 3-4 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -3 +/- Garbage Time

B- J. Hernangomez 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3-4 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- If there’s anything at all positive to take from this one it might be the first good stretch from the Spaniard. He donned a big smile on his face after hitting a three, and the energy on the defensive side has been a noticeable improvement as well. Anything he can give you at this point is dearly welcomed.

Inc K. Birch 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc P. Achiuwa 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc J. Champagnie 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- NA

Inc J. Dowtin Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- NA

Inc R. Harper Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- NA

Inc P. Siakam 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury