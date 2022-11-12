Gameday: Raptors @ Pacers, November 12

The Raptors will try to shake off their ugliest loss of the season. First look at a rising Canadian star.

Alright so last night was ugly for Toronto. This could explain some of that mess where the Raptors trailed by as many as 32 points in OKC.

Just listened to Nick Nurse's post-game media avail from last night and it sounds like the team is battling an illness. Nick doesn't sound great. Fred left last night's game early with a non-COVID illness and there were "a couple guys laboring out there physically" last night. — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) November 12, 2022

But today is a new day. Moving on!

The Raptors and Pacers face off in the second leg of a back to back for Toronto. So far the Raptors are 0-2 in that scenario this season and will have to win to remain above .500.

Raptors scope (7-6 | Offensive rating: 7th | Defensive rating: 13th)

One horrible defensive game saw the Raptors fall from seventh to 13th in defensive rating. Woof. If the entire team is sick, then playing the very next night is exactly what the doctor didn’t order. A bright spot is that Chris Boucher filled up the boxscore with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a few subpar games.

Judging from fans on twitter, the people want to see a bounce back game from Scottie Barnes the most. First of all, I’m still skeptical if Scottie is 100 percent. But some have noticed the intensity fluctuates game to game, which puts a cap on his potential. Not a major red flag yet but something to note.

Toronto is 2-2 without Pascal Siakam.

Pacers scope (5-6 | Offensive rating: 9th | Defensive rating: 28th)

Indiana has been fun for Canadians because of rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard, along with Oshae Brissett in spot minutes. Mathurin especially has taken the league by storm, averaging 20.4 points in zero starts, all off the bench. This is unheard of production for a rookie reserve, as the sixth overall pick is in the conversation for both Rookie of the Year (Paolo Banchero has a strong rebuttal to that) and Sixth Man of the Year.

Picking on Denver again, but check out Mathurin’s instant offence first half on Wednesday where he scored 23 of his 30 points (broadcast said 24 by accident).

How’s this for consistency? Mathurin has only one single digit scoring game this season. He’s already posted three games of at least five threes made, and has hit the 30 point mark twice.

Meanwhile Nembhard has started two games, including a season-high 15 points in his first career start against the Pelicans on Monday. Not bad for a second round pick!

Just to be clear though, this is Tyrese Haliburton’s team. He looks to be on track to make his first all-star team in his third season if Indiana can remain competitive, averaging 21.6 points and 9.9 assists (2nd in the NBA). Haliburton is also flirting with the 50-40-90 club (50-45-87). The Kings will continue to be judged for the Domantas Sabonis trade, although Sabonis has also been solid in Sacramento.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One / 4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Khem Birch (knee) are all out. Justin Champagnie and Ron Harper Jr. are with the Raptors 905. Jeff Dowtin Jr. is back with the Raptors

*projected lineup if Fred plays*

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr, Thaddeus Young

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Christian Koloko

Pacers Lineup

Chris Duarte (Grade 2 ankle sprain) is out for the next 3-5 weeks. Daniel Theis (knee) is out indefinitely after having surgery.

PG: Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell

SG: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin

SF: Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Terry Taylor

PF: Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson, Oshae Brissett, James Johnson

C: Myles Turner, Goga Bitadze

The Line

Indiana is favoured by two points. Over/Under is at 229.