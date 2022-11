The man they call Mac discusses Pascal’s top 5 aspirations, how the Raptors can stay afloat in Siakam’s absence, and 3 keys to victory for the week ahead. Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Runnin' Off The Screen episodes are available separately as well.

The man they call Mac discusses Pascal’s top 5 aspirations, how the Raptors can stay afloat in Siakam’s absence, and 3 keys to victory for the week ahead.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Runnin' Off The Screen episodes are available separately as well.