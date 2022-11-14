Gameday: Raptors @ Pistons, November 14

You know what time it is.

Raptors/Pistons tonight. AKA Dwane Casey's Super Bowl!



Casey's record vs Toronto while coaching Detroit:

9-3 (.750 win %)



His regular season record as Pistons coach:

107-209 (.339 win %) — Fabio Lucarini (@Fatty_Fadeaway) November 14, 2022

Dwane Casey embraced his villain role with a brilliant out of timeout play at the buzzer to beat the Raptors in his first trip back to Toronto during the 2018-19 season. That year resulted in a Pistons three game sweep. The Raptors returned the favour with a sweep of their own in 2019-2020. Since? Detroit has won six straight with the less talented roster except when the Raptors were infamously battling COVID in Tampa.

Raptors scope (7-7 | Offensive rating: 10th | Defensive rating: 16th)

These numbers continue to plummet lately, as the Raptors try to avoid a third straight loss for the first time this season. Toronto is 2-3 without Pascal Siakam and while the effort in Indiana was much better than whatever the Oklahoma City game was, the Raptors were outscored 36-14 in the fourth quarter to spoil a game that they led by 15. Scottie Barnes hopes to have a bounce back game after shooting 4-16. Not sure who is starting alongside him in the backcourt.

Pistons scope (3-11 | Offensive rating: 27th | Defensive rating: 30th)

Detroit has lost six of their last seven games and will be without Cade Cunningham. That gives more touches to fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey, who is coming off a career-high 26 points vs Boston. Alec Burks is also a welcome addition, scoring 17 points off the bench in his Pistons debut vs the Knicks on Friday. Their other first round pick (Jalen Duren) is still only 18 years old. Bojan Bodganovic is the elder statesman of the group, leading Detroit with 20.3 points a game. The Pistons have missed the playoffs the last three seasons after getting there in Casey’s first year. They haven’t surpassed 23 wins during that stretch, which makes the hex over the Raptors despite that something else.

Also more new jerseys.

The #Pistons will debut their new City Edition uniforms, along with this court, tonight against the #Raptors.



The jersey pays homage to historic basketball gym, St. Cecilia, located on the westside of Detroit. The gym served as a proving grounds for the city’s best hoopers. pic.twitter.com/Yx2mrYjrGy — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 14, 2022

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One / 4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness) is out. Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) are still out. Khem Birch is (knee) is questionable, he has missed the last six games. Justin Champagnie and Ron Harper Jr. are with the Raptors 905.

*UPDATE: Gary Trent Jr. is out with a sore right hip*

PG: Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: (am i supposed to guess this? Why not give Malachi a start?)

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Otto Porter Jr, Chris Boucher, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Thaddeus Young, Christian Koloko

Pistons Lineup

Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) will miss at least a week. Cory Joseph (left hip soreness) is questionable.

PG: Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph

SG: Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Rodney McGruder

SF: Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Kevin Knox II

PF: Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III

C: Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Nerlens Noel

The Line

Toronto is favoured by 4.5? Interesting, positive vibes from Vegas! Over/Under is 221.