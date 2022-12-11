The Toronto Raptors keep plugging leaks only to find new holes

The Toronto Raptors opened the season with a win -- a strong defensive performance against an elite team in the Cleveland Cavaliers. To this point, that has possibly been the high point of the season.

Toronto has been defined by inconsistency. On the whole, the numbers for the team are fine. They are .500, having endured one of the worst injury streaks in the league. Their efficiency differential numbers are by and large the same as they were last year, with a slightly better defense and a slightly worse offense. But the means by which the team has limped to its 13-13 record is far more suspicious than the final product.