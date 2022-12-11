Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, Dec. 11

Toronto Raptors Results, Lineups & Injuries
Woof that was a bad loss from the Raptors in the last outing against the Magic. No defense for 40 minutes, and just trusting that Pascal Siakam the star can carry Toronto to a win. He did his best, but it wasn’t enough for a win.
Looks like the players-only meeting about poor first quarters didn’t sprinkle the magic on Toronto for long enough. Back to the drawing board, as the Raptors just can’t string wins together.
If the team doesn’t put up a better defensive performance in this one, it would be a real disaster. The Raptors have also been flat-out horrible on the road, which is unusual for a Nick Nurse team. The turnaround has to start today.
Broadcast schedule
Tip at 6 pm EST, TV: SN1, SN NOW. Radio: SN590
Previous Results
@ Nets L 114-105
vs Magic W 121-108
vs Celtics L 116-110
vs Lakers W 126-113
@ Magic L 113-109
Probable Lineup
PF: P. Siakam, C. Boucher
SF: O. Anunoby, T. Young
C: C. Koloko, K. Birch
PG: F. VanVleet, D. Banton, Malachi Flynn
SG: S. Barnes, G. Trent Jr.
Injuries
O.G. Anunoby SF – Questionable
Precious Achiuwa PF – Out
Otto Porter Jr. SF – Out
Juancho Hernangomez PF – Out
Orlando Magic Results, Lineups & Injuries
Previous Results
@ Cavs L 107-96
@ Raptors L 121-108
vs Bucks L 109-102
vs Clippers W 116-111 (OT)
vs Raptors W 113-109
Probable Lineup
PF: P. Banchero, C. Houstan
SF: M. Wagner, A. Schofield
C: B. Bol, M. Bamba
PG: M. Fultz, C. Anthony, R. Hampton
SG: F. Wagner, T. Ross, K. Harris
Injuries:
Gary Harris SG – Out
Chuma Okeke PF – Out
Jalen Suggs PG – Out
Jonathan Isaac PF – Out
Wendell Carter Jr. C – Out