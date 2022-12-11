Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, Dec. 11

Toronto Raptors Results, Lineups & Injuries

Woof that was a bad loss from the Raptors in the last outing against the Magic. No defense for 40 minutes, and just trusting that Pascal Siakam the star can carry Toronto to a win. He did his best, but it wasn’t enough for a win.

Looks like the players-only meeting about poor first quarters didn’t sprinkle the magic on Toronto for long enough. Back to the drawing board, as the Raptors just can’t string wins together.

If the team doesn’t put up a better defensive performance in this one, it would be a real disaster. The Raptors have also been flat-out horrible on the road, which is unusual for a Nick Nurse team. The turnaround has to start today.

Broadcast schedule

Tip at 6 pm EST, TV: SN1, SN NOW. Radio: SN590

Previous Results

@ Nets L 114-105

vs Magic W 121-108

vs Celtics L 116-110

vs Lakers W 126-113

@ Magic L 113-109

Probable Lineup

PF: P. Siakam, C. Boucher

SF: O. Anunoby, T. Young

C: C. Koloko, K. Birch

PG: F. VanVleet, D. Banton, Malachi Flynn

SG: S. Barnes, G. Trent Jr.

Injuries

O.G. Anunoby SF – Questionable

Precious Achiuwa PF – Out

Otto Porter Jr. SF – Out

Juancho Hernangomez PF – Out

Orlando Magic Results, Lineups & Injuries

Previous Results

@ Cavs L 107-96

@ Raptors L 121-108

vs Bucks L 109-102

vs Clippers W 116-111 (OT)

vs Raptors W 113-109

Probable Lineup

PF: P. Banchero, C. Houstan

SF: M. Wagner, A. Schofield

C: B. Bol, M. Bamba

PG: M. Fultz, C. Anthony, R. Hampton

SG: F. Wagner, T. Ross, K. Harris

Injuries:

Gary Harris SG – Out

Chuma Okeke PF – Out

Jalen Suggs PG – Out

Jonathan Isaac PF – Out

Wendell Carter Jr. C – Out