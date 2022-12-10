Justin Champagnie posts double-double in loss to Maine Celtics

First leg of a two game set between these teams

Coming off their win against Greensboro on Wednesday, the Raptors 905 were looking to string together consecutive wins after snapping a six game losing streak. Similar to the last game, the 905 allowed 60 first half points. Maine made 12 threes in the first half but the defence tightened after that, allowing the 905 to take a two point lead after previously trailing by 12.

The game was tied at 91 with five minutes left, however a scoring drought combined with a 12-0 run by Maine sealed the game. Luka Samanic continued to show why he was the G-League player of the month in November by posting 24 points and 16 boards, his 11th double-double in 14 games this season.

Here are some observations on NBA hopefuls during this game:

Justin Champagnie

Champagnie mentioned after Wednesday’s win vs the Swarm that he hasn’t played basketball in over a year and he’s trying to get his legs back. Champagnie had 17 points in that game and followed that up by scoring the 905’s first 11 on Friday.

Champagnie and Reggie Perry combined for this impressive play in the third.

Are y'all FOR REAL!? @_R1bang_ and @JusChampagnie combining 🪄 pic.twitter.com/V0JGhmBnX7 — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 10, 2022 The one handed catch and finish in one motion was sweet. Champagnie also went to his trademark of crashing the offensive glass as the game went on. He finished with a game-high 25 points and 13 boards, six of them coming on the offensive end.

Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Dowtin has consistently been an efficient scorer with the 905 and that continued vs the Celtics. Dowtin made 9 of his 15 attempts for 23 points. He has the best midrange game on the 905, which was needed in a game where the team only shot 8-42 from three.

Reggie Perry

Perry struggled out the gate, missing his first nine shots (many at the rim) and finishing 4-18 for 13 points. Perry was also held to two rebounds on a night where the 905 were outrebounded 50-38. However he did have a team high four assists.

Ron Harper Jr.

Harper’s boxscore doesn’t look efficient (13 points on 6-15 shooting) but I liked the shots he took. He did a good job playing passing lanes for three steals, leading to a few transition finishes. Harper made a three to put the 905 up 87-85 mid fourth before the team got cold.

Canadian Sidenotes

Burlington Ontario’s Mfiondu Kabengele had 18 points, including a huge momentum putback dunk during Maine’s 12-0 run. Ottawa native Marial Shayok also started, scoring eight points.

Up Next: These teams play again on Sunday at 1pm, once again at the Portland Expo Building in Maine.