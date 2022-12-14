spread
total
moneyline
Sacramento Kings
4.5
-102
231.5
-111
Win
+165
Toronto Raptors
-4.5
-118
231.5
-109
Win
-195

Panic at the Three Throw – Confederacy of Dunks

The panic is starting to set in. Raptors fans are looking for optimism, and possibly a season-shifting trade.

Season 10, Episode 273

RAPTORS: It’s panic season. Maybe it’s the Tampa year and things are about to fall apart or maybe it’s last year and everything is fine. Where is the optimism for Raptors fans right now? The Boston Celtics were having a disaster season and then they traded for Derick White and everything changed. Is there a Derick White style trade for the Raps?

NBA: The league just changed a bunch of its award names to famous players. What are some new awards that need to be created? Which team is the most exciting right now?

With Katie Heindl and Antony Hall!

