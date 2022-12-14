Quick Reaction: Kings 124 , Raptors 123

|Kings
|124
|Final
|123
|Raptors
A+
|S. Barnes40 MIN, 27 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 10-16 FG, 2-3 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/-
Scotties best game of the season thus far and he was excellent at everything offensively tonight. He was hitting hook shot after hook shot and just looked very comfortable tonight. Had 10 assists and only 3 turnovers and all his passes just looked fluid and he kept advantages alive while he was on the floor. Looked more spry than we’ve seen him look overall this season.
B
|P. Siakam43 MIN, 19 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 7-19 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/-
A BUNCH of rough misses at the rim for Pascal tonight. Missed a lot of backdown push shots and just point blank rim attempts that we are used to seeing him make. First half he had 15 points but second half he had a mere 4 points due to the missed layups and the kings shading a lot of help towards him when he got the ball. He still used his scoring gravity to get great looks for his teammates such as a letdown to Koloko in the dunker spot. For sure wants a lot of those layups back.
C
|T. Young28 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/-
Thad started tonight and did his usual connective passing routine but I feel he could’ve done more on the glass tonight and more overall on defense.
C+
|G. Trent Jr.25 MIN, 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-
Gary wasn’t super hot tonight but I feel he plugged into his role nicely tonight and provided some shot making. A couple ill advised shots but nothing too crazy.
A+
|F. VanVleet38 MIN, 39 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 13-25 FG, 2-8 3FG, 11-11 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 8 +/-
Fred’s best game of the season was undoubtedly tonight, he was doing everything for tonight offensively although his outside shot was once again not clicking he was relentless in getting to the basket and even got 11 free throws tonight. Very exciting how he got to the rim at will tonight and had some nice dibble moves to get there.
B-
|C. Boucher17 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/-
Boucher did a nice job running in transition tonight and he also helped on the glass, was an overall positive in his minutes.
B-
|J. Hernangomez24 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-
Juancho was once again a nice player to have on the floor, spaced it out and had a couple nice rim looks.
C+
|C. Koloko13 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/-
Had some nice plays out of the dunkers spot and had good awareness on defense.
C
|D. Banton05 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-
Had a nice cut to the rim, and had a couple solid defensive plays.
C-
|K. Birch07 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/-
Got a dunk after moving the ball well, did not play well on defense.
B+
|Nick Nurse
He put together lineups that really worked offensively.
Things We Saw
- The Raptors lost the three point battle in a huge way. The kings hit 11 more threes than them and with this type of disparity it was going to be extremely hard to pull off a win.
- Toronto also lost the rebound battle by 11 which gave the Kings a lot of second chance opportunities, a lot of things just went wrong for Toronto tonight.