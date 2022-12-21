Gameday: Raptors @ Knicks, December 21

Here’s a stat.

The Raptors have not won on the road since November 14th vs Detroit.



They broke the Casey curse, but at what cost??

It’s an understatement to say that the Raptors and Knicks are going in opposite directions right now. New York is the hottest team in the NBA right now, winners of eight straight and owners of the best defensive rating in the NBA during that stretch. Toronto? Six straight losses with the second worst defence, just ahead of Charlotte.

Raptors scope (13-18, 10th in East | Offensive rating: 14th | Defensive rating: 16th)

The Raptors looked like they were going to snap their losing streak in Philly on Monday, up 96-89 with four minutes left in the fourth. They then proceeded to score five points in the next nine minutes including overtime to lose. Pascal Siakam did everything he could with 38 points, 15 boards and six assists. Anunoby’s return sparked a struggling defence but Fred VanVleet’s 3-15 night was a killer as he missed numerous potential clutch shots down the stretch, many of which were open.

Chicago finally won a game last night, so Toronto now only has a half game cushion for the final play-in spot. This may be good or bad news depending on what side of Raptors nation you talk to. The 2021 Tampa “to tank or not to tank?” discussion is back in full force.

Knicks scope (18-13, 6th in East | Offensive rating: 10th | Defensive rating: 7th)

This is the second leg of a back to back for New York, who destroyed Golden State by 38 last night. That’s the same Warriors team who blew out Toronto on Sunday so that’s an alarming sign. Jalen Brunson has proven to be worth every penny of the four year, $104 million contract he received in the offseason. Brunson, along with Julius Randle are strong All-Star candidates. RJ Barrett’s shooting splits are not where he would want them to be (41/29/76) but the Canadian is also part of the Knicks trio that are all averaging over 20 points during their win streak.

Last 8 games:



RJ Barrett

21.8 PPG – 6.0 RPG – 2.5 APG



Jalen Brunson

20.4 PPG – 5.6 APG – 49% 3PT



Julius Randle

25.3 PPG – 11.5 RPG – 4.1 APG



Knicks 8-0

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 1/4 | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) is questionable, he has missed the last three games. Khem Birch (non COVID illness) is also questionable. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe) remain out. Justin Champagnie, Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr. are with the 905 in Vegas

*possible lineup if Trent remains out*

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Scottie Barnes

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Juancho Hernangomez, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Knicks Lineup

Obi Toppin (knee) is out.

PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Derrick Rose, Ryan Arcidiacono

SG: Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett, Svi Mykhailiuk, Cam Reddish

PF: Julius Randle, Jericho Sims

C: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

The Line

The Knicks are only favoured by two points despite these teams’ recent trends . Hmm, what does Vegas know? The Over/Under is 218.