Quick Reaction: Clippers 124, Raptors 113

B+ O. Anunoby 44 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 2-3 3FG, 6-6 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -19 +/- OG did a nice job on Kawhi Leonard and had some nice moments on Paul George and he also was aggressive going to the basket. his three point shooting was also good tonight and he ran in transition well.

A+ P. Siakam 40 MIN, 36 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 13-24 FG, 0-4 3FG, 10-15 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- Pascal began this game shooting very poorly and he just couldn’t get anything to fall, but as the game went on he began to get his shot back and went on an amazing run where he aggressively attacked the basket and got to the free throw line. Began 2/11 and finished 13/24, he also grabbed 9 boards and 5 assists so his imprint was everywhere tonight.

D J. Hernangomez 09 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Brutal shooting performance from Juancho where he just missed so many shots consecutively and it felt like it turned the tide of the game. The screening process was there he just didn’t capitalize.

A S. Barnes 37 MIN, 17 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 8-15 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- One of the better defensive games we’ve seen from Scottie this season as he had a lot of good possessions against bigger players, he also dominated the glass and made sure to push it every time he got a rebound, sadly the size of Zubac did prove to be too much for him. Really like his process on drives and how he turns them into post looks.

C+ F. VanVleet 23 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Fred didn’t find his shot tonight and he wasn’t getting in the lane like we’ve seen the past couple weeks, he did really well distributing the ball though, also wasn’t a strong performance defensively.

B+ G. Trent Jr. 30 MIN, 20 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Gary did very well today attacking off of the catch and filling lanes in transition, he showed a great understanding of spacing and even hit some mid range jumpers off the dribble. Strong performance from Gary.

D+ C. Koloko 09 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Pretty bad performance from Koloko today, was brought in to combat the size of Zubac but he kind of got dominated in his minutes. He also didn’t help contest at the rim much.

B M. Flynn 26 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-6 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- Solid game from Malachi today, did well chasing his man on ball screens and he hit a few well needed shots, once again proving he deserves minutes.

D C. Boucher 09 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Boucher really didn’t impact the game at all today on either ends of the floor. He didn’t get up any shots and I feel like he didn’t provide resistance at the rim either.

C- T. Young 10 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Pretty bad defense from Thad today, also wasn’t the force on the glass we needed him to be, really poor help defense at the rim today.

Inc K. Birch 03 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Only 3 minutes.