Gameday: Grizzlies vs Raptors, December 29

One of the league’s most exciting players will finally get the chance to showcase his talents north of the border.

Ja Morant is in his fourth season with 215 regular season games under his belt, but none of those were played in Toronto. There was no visit in his rookie year because that part of the 2020 schedule was regulated to the bubble. Then there was Tampa in 2021, and Morant was injured for the Grizzlies lone visit last season that Memphis won anyway.

Grizzlies scope (20-13, 3rd in West | Offensive rating: 13th | Defensive rating: 4th)

Memphis takes pride in embarrassing opponents if they get the chance. Players joined in doing the wave during a 41 point blowout win against Milwaukee two weeks ago. The Grizzlies have seven wire to wire wins this season and Morant recently let the league know he is only worried about one team.

Malika Andrews: "Who do you look at around the league as you're studying and say, 'We're gonna have to run through them?'"



Ja Morant: "Celtics"



Malik Andrews: "No one in the West."



Ja Morant: "Nah. I'm fine in the West."



The one caveat is that the Grizz are 1-2 since. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made sure they clowned Memphis on the franchise’s first Christmas game. Then Phoenix handed the Grizz a 17 point loss on Tuesday despite missing Devin Booker.

Desmond Bane is due for a breakout game. He’s only averaged 13 points on 26 percent shooting (10 from three) since returning from injury three games ago. Bane missed 17 with a toe injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. is a menace defensively with 3.1 blocks a game (would lead the league if he played enough games to qualify). It’s impressive that the Grizz have been able to carry out business as usual with their three best players playing in only three games together all season.

Last but not least: This is also a homecoming for Mississauga native Dillon Brooks. He’s averaging 17.4 points this season and is down to challenge anyone on either side of the court.

Raptors scope (15-19, 11th in East | Offensive rating: 12th | Defensive rating: 19th)

The Raptors need a centre, this has been obvious since the departures of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. It was glaringly evident when Ivica Zubac obliterated the frontcourt for 10 offensive rebounds on Tuesday. Well, now in comes Steven Adams who leads the league with nearly five offensive boards a game (Zubac is fifth in that category).

The Raptors also need shooting, this has been obvious for nearly as long and the warning signs were evident in the preseason where Toronto only made 24 percent of its threes. The Raps have shot under 30 percent from three in 16 games (5-11) already, including 6-23 against the Clippers. A Gary Trent Jr. return to the starting lineup could help, as Juancho Hernangomez missed all four of his three point attempts last game.

The fanbase is split on which path to take this season, and facing three Western Conference powers on the same homestand along with other key games over the next month will answer a lot of questions. Toronto currently sits out of a play-in spot, thanks to Chicago holding the tiebreaker.

Sidenote: Here is Nick Nurse’s latest call out of Chris Boucher. Many are not a fan of this ongoing tactic.

Chris Boucher, who’s played 9 minutes without attempting a shot over the last 2 games: “I just go with whatever the game play is. I haven’t talked to (Nurse about it) so I don’t know.”



Nurse, asked if Achiuwa’s upcoming return could help Boucher: “Chris needs to play better.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 28, 2022

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Grizzlies Lineup

Danny Green (torn ACL) is out for the season. Jake LaRavia, Kenneth Lofton Jr, David Roddy and Vince Williams Jr. are all with the G-League.

PG: Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, Kennedy Chandler

SG: Desmond Bane, John Konchar

SF: Dillon Brooks, Ziaire Williams

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr, Brandon Clarke

C: Steven Adams, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman

Raptors Lineup

Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable for the first time since his injury, so a return appears right around the corner. Fred VanVleet (back) and Christian Koloko (knee) were both injured against the Clippers and are also questionable. Otto Porter Jr. (toe) remains out. Dalano Banton and Ron Harper Jr. are with the G-League, while Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Champagnie are available.

*Do the Raptors go back to their regular starting lineup? Or is a a big inserted here? Who knows. (Yes I copied and pasted this from Tuesday)

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Juancho Hernangomez, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

The Line

The Grizzlies are favoured by 2.5 points. Over/Under is 227.