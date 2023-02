Host Cathryn Naiker welcomes the expert opinion of Ashley Docking to help breakdown a very memorable trade deadline.

Well that was crazy! Host Cathryn Naiker welcomes the expert opinion of Ashley Docking to help breakdown a very memorable trade deadline.

Should the Toronto Raptors have been sellers? Is Jak enough? There’s no sleep in the NBA!

And our Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight is truly something special. Cathryn gets the glow up she least expected.

